IMD Hyderabad forecasts temperature dip, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted a significant drop in temperatures across Telangana, with lows expected to touch 11 degrees Celsius in many districts.

This sharp dip is anticipated to persist until Wednesday, prompting the department to issue a yellow alert for several regions in the state.

IMD forecasts mist or hazy conditions in Hyderabad

The yellow alert has been issued for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Sangareddy, and Warangal.

While Hyderabad has not been placed under an alert, the city is forecasted to experience misty and hazy conditions during the morning hours, accompanied by a potential drop in temperatures.

In Hyderabad, Maredpally registered the lowest temperature at 14.6 degrees Celisus.

Impact of La Nina

IMD previously cautioned that La Nina conditions could bring an exceptionally harsh winter to India this year.

La Nina, the climatic counterpart to El Nino, involves the cooling of the Pacific Ocean’s surface waters, leading to colder temperatures and increased rainfall.

These conditions are expected to affect northern, northwestern, and central regions of the country and could extend their influence to Telangana.

Prepare for chilly week in Hyderabad as temperature may dip

Residents of Hyderabad and surrounding districts may experience colder mornings as temperatures continue to dip.

Though the yellow alert does not apply to Hyderabad, the city is likely to experience cooler-than-average mornings.