Cold wave in Telangana: Govt issues advisory against seasonal flu

Hyderabad: As the winter season intensifies, a cold wave is expected to hit several parts of Telangana, bringing with it a sudden drop in temperatures and an increased risk of frost and hypothermia. The government of Telangana has issued an advisory for residents, particularly in the cold wave-prone regions to take adequate precautions to avoid serious health consequences.

Increase in health risk

The cold wave is expected to cause temperatures to dip below 15 degrees Celsius in certain states including Telangana which poses significant health risks such as frostbite, trench foot, chilblains (pernio), hypothermia, and respiratory infections like seasonal flu.

Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce, leading to dangerously low body temperature, which can be fatal if untreated. Frostbite causes numbness and discolouration in extremities, potentially resulting in permanent damage.

Immersion foot, caused by prolonged exposure to cold, wet conditions, leads to pain, swelling, and tissue damage, which could result in losing toes or the foot. Chilblains, from repeated exposure to cold (but not freezing) air, causes itchy, swollen skin and blisters, mostly on the hands and feet.

The government of Telangana noted that during this cold wave, those most at risk include individuals with chronic medical conditions, the elderly, and children. For these groups, staying indoors and keeping warm is crucial.

Precautionary measures issued as cold wave likely to hit Telangana

The government has advised residents to follow precautionary measures to reduce the risks associated with the cold wave. These include wearing multiple layers of windproof clothing, avoiding prolonged exposure to the cold, and staying hydrated with hot fluids.

It is also recommended to keep extremities warm with insulated footwear, hats, and gloves.

Additionally, the health department of Telangana has stressed the importance of avoiding alcohol during a cold wave as it can lower the body temperature and not using heating devices in unventilated spaces to prevent the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In addition to the cold wave, the state has seen an uptick in seasonal flu cases which is attributed to the rapid temperature changes.

The flu, a contagious respiratory infection can spread easily during the cold wave in Telangana especially when people are in close contact. The public is urged to follow hygiene practices like covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and washing hands frequently.

For individuals who show signs of frostbite, hypothermia, or flu symptoms, they are advised to seek medical help immediately. The government has set up special beds and provided essential medicines at public health facilities across the state to assist with cold wave-related health emergencies.

By staying informed and following health advisories, the public can minimize the risks posed by this cold wave in Telangana and ensure their well-being during the colder months.