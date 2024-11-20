Forget hot chocolate, try this traditional Hyderabadi winter drink

Winter is officially here, and while a cup of hot chocolate is the popular choice to drive away winter woes, Hyderabad has its own traditional answer to beat the cold: Hareera.

This rich, creamy drink rooted in the city’s culinary tradition is a perfect blend of warmth and nourishment. Made with rich ingredients like saffron and almonds, Hareera is as much about comfort as it is about nourishment. Furthermore, unlike the sugar-laden indulgence of hot chocolate, Hareera offers a balance between taste and heath benefits.

A timeless Hyderabadi tradition

Hareera holds a cherished place in Hyderabadi traditions, especially during the colder months. Historically, it was known for its medicinal properties and was prepared to keep the body warm and ward off seasonal illnesses.

There are two types of Hareera- Atta ka Hareera (savory) and Badam ka Hareera (sweet). Badam ka Hareera, being the most popular type, dates back centuries and has been passed down through generations in Hyderabad. Its popularity has only grown with time, and it is now a beloved part of Hyderabadi kitchens.

Preparing Hareera is a long-standing ritual that plays an important role in postnatal care for new mothers to help restore their strength. It is also enjoyed in Ramadan as it provides energy after long hours of fasting. Apart from being a nutritional remedy, it is also a part of Hyderabad’s hospitality as it is often served as a dessert for guests.

Hareera’s key ingredients and health benefits

Hareera’s magic as a winter essential lies in its ingredients. This centuries-old recipe has evolved over time and varies across households, with each kitchen adding its own personal twist. However, the core ingredients typically include almonds (badam), milk, saffron, sugar, ghee and cardamom.

These ingredients work together to offer a powerhouse drink perfect for winter. Almonds are packed with healthy fats, vitamin E, protein and antioxidants while saffron brings mood-boosting, digestive, and anti-inflammatory benefits. Cardamom not only provides a refreshing flavor but also has detoxifying properties. Milk serves as the perfect creamy base that is rich in calcium and vitamin D and ghee’s healthy fats generate warmth in the body, supporting overall health in winter.

When these ingredients come together in perfect harmony, Hareera not only offers comfort on chilly days but also supports overall health, making it a go-to winter drink for generations of Hyderabadis.