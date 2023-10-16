1,400 Israelis, 2,670 Palestinians killed as war enters 10th day

The current death toll in Gaza has already surpassed the total number of fatalities (2,251) during the 2014 escalation, which lasted for over seven weeks.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2023 12:19 pm IST
1,400 Israelis, 2,670 Palestinians killed as war enters 10th day
Photo: UNRWA

Jerusalem: The death toll in the raging conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is more than 4,000, as violence continued for the 10th consecutive day on Monday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to official Israeli sources, more than 1,400 people have been killed since the conflict first erupted on October 7.

The raging violence has also injured 3,621 Israelis so far, the sources added.

MS Education Academy

In Gaza, deaths have risen to 2,670, with more than 9,600 injuries reported, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry based in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

In the past 24 hours, 455 fatalities and 856 injuries was reported in Gaza, the Ministry added.

Also Read
US: Landlord yells ‘You Muslims must die’, kills 6-yr-old Palestinian-American boy

Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesman of the Ministry, said that rescue operations “are facing great difficulties” as a result of the massive destruction in residential neighbourhoods and the roads leading to hospitals as a result of the unabated Israeli airstrikes.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the current death toll in Gaza has already surpassed the total number of fatalities (2,251) during the 2014 escalation, which lasted for over seven weeks.

According to the Palestinian Civil Defence, the number of missing people, presumably trapped beneath the rubble may exceed 1,000.

As of Monday morning, an estimated 600,000 people were displaced in the densely-populated enclave, of which some 300,000 are currently taking refuge at UN Relief Works Agency designated emergency shelters.

As a result of the war, the UN said the Middle East “is on the verge of the abyss” and has asked Israel to let humanitarian aid into Gaza

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2023 12:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button