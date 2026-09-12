14,042 vehicles scrapped as Karnataka steps up pollution curbs

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Transport Department has scrapped 14,042 old vehicles in the past three years as part of its efforts to reduce vehicular pollution and encourage scientific disposal and recycling of end-of-life vehicles.

The vehicle scrapping policy was introduced by the state government in December 2022 amid concerns over the rising number of ageing vehicles on Bengaluru’s roads. According to the department, 14,042 vehicles were scrapped through registered vehicle scrapping centres between September 1, 2023, and July 31, 2026.

Of the vehicles disposed of under the policy, 9,976 were privately owned vehicles, while 3,390 belonged to government departments. The figures indicate that a substantial number of ageing vehicles have already been removed from the road system through the organised scrapping mechanism.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Under the policy, government vehicles that are more than 15 years old are required to be scrapped. Private vehicle owners, meanwhile, can voluntarily surrender old vehicles for scrapping through authorised centres.

To encourage vehicle owners to opt for scrapping, the Transport Department provides tax concessions when they purchase new vehicles after disposing of their old ones. Owners scrapping two-wheelers can receive tax benefits ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, while those replacing scrapped four-wheelers can avail themselves of concessions ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

Aimed at systematic mechanism for recycling vehicles

Officials say the policy is aimed not merely at removing old vehicles from roads but also at creating a systematic mechanism for recycling vehicles in an environmentally responsible manner. Vehicle scrapping involves dismantling end-of-life vehicles and recovering usable components and metals for recycling.

Vehicle owners, however, have sought stronger measures to accelerate the process. Some have urged the government to consider mandatory scrapping of vehicles that have completed 15 or 20 years, citing the restrictions imposed on ageing vehicles in Delhi.

With Bengaluru witnessing a steady increase in vehicle registrations, environmental concerns linked to older vehicles are also gaining attention. The Transport Department is therefore seeking to encourage owners to voluntarily phase out ageing vehicles while expanding the use of authorised scrapping facilities.

The government hopes that wider participation in the policy will help reduce the number of old and potentially high-emission vehicles on city roads while improving the recovery and reuse of vehicle materials.