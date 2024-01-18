144 crores: Know who is getting highest paycheck in Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is preparing to bid farewell in just a week. The grand finale is scheduled for January 28. The show will soon get its top 6 finalists of the season from the remaining 8 contestants. However, amidst the drama and competition, the talk of the town is ‘Who is receiving the highest pay in Bigg Boss 17?’

The show’s highest paycheck is Rs 144cr! If you are wondering if it’s any celebrity contestant of the show, you are wrong! It’s none other than the charismatic host Salman Khan who’s raking in the big bucks.

Salman Khan’s whopping fee for hosting Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan (Twitter)

Salman Khan, who has been an integral part of Bigg Boss, brings his unique charm and appeal to each season. He is reportedly earning a staggering Rs 6 crore per episode for BB 17, making him one of the highest-paid hosts in the Indian television industry. A total of 14 weekend ka vaars held since the show’s October 15 start. Notably, Salman Khan skipped two weekend ka vaars, during which he was temporarily replaced by Karan Johar.

So, Salman Khan’s total earnings for 12 weeks are speculated to be around a colossal Rs 144 crores. While the exact figure remains confidential, it is said that there is a significant increase in Salman Khan’s remuneration compared to previous seasons.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 17, the contestants who are left in the race include — Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya. Let’s wait and see who will lift the trophy this year!

