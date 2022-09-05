14,500 schools to developed under PM scheme

Published: 5th September 2022
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Teachers Day on Monday, announced the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme.

The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational, and holistic method of imparting education, Modi said, adding that he is certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative – the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

He further added that “the PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more”.

“The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP”, he added.

