15 Bangladeshis pushed back from Assam: CM

He said the state government will continue to act tough against infiltrators.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th January 2026 3:15 pm IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Fifteen illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have been pushed back from Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said the state government will continue to act tough against infiltrators.

Assam doesn’t do late-night parties, only late-night returns. That’s exactly what happened as 15 illegal Bangladeshis were smoothly escorted back to Bangladesh by our alert forces,” Sarma said in an X post on Saturday night.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“Remember, you come at your own terms and leave on our terms. Borders alert. Law on duty. Great job,” he added.

The chief minister, however, did not specify from which district the infiltrators were sent back.

The state government has been cracking the whip on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, pushing back infiltrators through its borders with the neighbouring nation.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th January 2026 3:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button