15 booked over religious conversion bid in Karnataka

Hubballi: The Karnataka Police have registered a case against 15 persons in connection with attempts of forceful religious conversion in Hubballi city of the state, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident came to light following a quarrel between a couple. The husband alleged that his wife is forcing him to convert to Christianity and refusing to live with him.

When he couldn’t take any more pressure from the wife, he had brought the matter to the notice of community leaders, he said. The members of Shikkaligaara community staged a protest before the police station and demanded conversion bids to be stopped.

The complaint mentioned that Christian missionaries are targetting the Shikkaligaara community of Hindu religion and making attempts to convert the entire society.

It is alleged that the missionaries are taking the help of local rowdy sheeter Madan Bugudi to pressure people to leave Hindu religion and get converted to Christianity.

The police have filed a complaint against Madan Bugudi and 14 others in connection with forceful religious conversions and taken up the matter for investigation.