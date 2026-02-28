Telangana: 15 injured as lorry rams bus on NH 65 in Sangareddy

A video of the inured passengers trying to exit the bus was shared on social media.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th February 2026 4:44 pm IST|   Updated: 28th February 2026 5:01 pm IST
Passengers alight from a bus after an accident in Telangana
Passengers alight from a bus after an accident in Telangana

Hyderabad: At least 15 people were injured on Saturday, February 28, after a lorry collided with a bus on National Highway 65 in Sadashivpet, Sangareddy district.

The bus was travelling to Zaheerabad when the accident occurred. The impact left one side of the bus mangled, forcing passengers to exit through the driver’s door.

A video of passengers struggling to get out of the damaged vehicle was widely shared on social media. The injured have been shifted to a government hospital in Sadashivpet.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th February 2026 4:44 pm IST|   Updated: 28th February 2026 5:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button