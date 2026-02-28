Telangana: 15 injured as lorry rams bus on NH 65 in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: At least 15 people were injured on Saturday, February 28, after a lorry collided with a bus on National Highway 65 in Sadashivpet, Sangareddy district.

The bus was travelling to Zaheerabad when the accident occurred. The impact left one side of the bus mangled, forcing passengers to exit through the driver’s door.

A video of passengers struggling to get out of the damaged vehicle was widely shared on social media. The injured have been shifted to a government hospital in Sadashivpet.