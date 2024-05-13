15 more Palestinians held in West Bank by Israel, 8,725 since Oct 7

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested at least 15 more Palestinians across the occupied West Bank between Sunday evening, May 12, until Monday morning, May 13. This brings the total number of arrests to 8,725 since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7, 2023.

In a joint statement on Monday, the Commission for Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said the arrests were made in the towns of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Jericho, Hebron, Jerusalem and Qalqilya.

During Israeli arrest campaigns, forces brutally assaulted and interrogated numerous Palestinians, causing significant damage to their homes and properties.

The Israeli forces conduct daily raids on West Bank villages and towns, resulting in confrontations, arrests, and the use of gas bombs against Palestinians.

Since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, the army has escalated raids and arrests in the West Bank, resulting in confrontations with Palestinians that left nearly 500 dead and about 4,900 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The occupation’s crimes against civilians in Gaza Strip have escalated since October 7, with the toll rising to 35,000 people and 78,700 injured.