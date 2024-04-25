15 Telangana students among 56 score perfect 100 in JEE-Mains

The second session of JEE-Mains was conducted from April 4 to April 12

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency announced on Thursday, April 25, that 15 of the 56 students who secured a perfect 100 score in the second session of engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains are from Telangana. 

Besides the 15 students from Telangana, seven each from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, six from Delhi, five from Rajasthan, three from Karnataka, two each from Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, one each from Chandigarh, Bihar, and others have scored a perfect 100. 

The second session of JEE-Mains was conducted from April 4 to April 12. The examination was held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

In the first edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains, 23 students secured the perfect 100 score, of which seven were from Telangana.

