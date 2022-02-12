15 Photos that will take you inside Alia Bhatt’s Rs 32cr lavish home

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most brilliant and well-established actresses in the film industry. Though many call her as a product of nepotism, one cannot deny the deny fact that she has impressed the audience with her amazing acting skills in commercially successful Bollywood films like Gully Boy, Highway, to name a few.

She made her debut with the Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year co-starring debutants Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Some of her other films include — Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Raazi, and many more.

Alia Bhatt is pretty active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some heart warming to the most charming pictures of her. She also gives us a glimpse of her aesthetically attractive abode on Instagram.

The actress made headlines in 2020 when she purchased a plush new house in Mumbai’s Bandra area. According to a report in Hindustan Times, it is located in Vaastu Pali Hill complex, which is the same apartment where her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor resides. Her lavish flat is reportedly worth Rs 32 crore and the interiors of it are done by designer-producer Gauri Khan.

Her luxurious pad has complete white theme which absolutely radiates peace. There are also ample of spots for photoshoots and cosy corners to hang out with friends. Quirky wall pieces, warm chandeliers and rooms with abundant natural light makes, Alia Bhatt’s home truly reflects an old soul who also knows how to keep up with the times and make it look chic at the same time.

Without further ado, let’s take a virtual tour of her loft-style apartment. Scroll down and check inside images.

Take a tour of her luxurious kitchen!

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit the theatres on February 25. She also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR which is slated to release in March. Apart this she also has Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.