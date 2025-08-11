15-year-old girl gang raped in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons on multiple occasions over three months in central Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man and detained four juveniles in connection with the sexual assault in the Kalachowki area, an official said.

He said the matter came to light in the early hours of Sunday when the girlfriend of one of the accused arrived at the teen’s house and confronted her about being in a relationship with her boyfriend.

The school girl‘s parents then checked her mobile phone and found some videos and messages about her physical relationship with the accused, and subsequently approached the police, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s parents, a case was registered against five persons under sections pertaining to gang rape and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.