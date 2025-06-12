15 years on, no proper road to Hyderabad airport via Barkas, Shaheen Nagar

Hyderabad: It has been 15 years since the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad became operational, yet the authorities have failed to provide a proper connecting route to the airport through the Srisailam Highway.

The Chandrayangutta to Hyderabad Airport road via Barkas and Shaheen Nagar presents a countryside look in contrast to the rich look on the Aramghar-Shamshabad road.

The Telangana government, during the inauguration of the airport, had stated that all the roads leading to the Airport from the city will be developed to international standards. However, 15 years have passed since the promises, and there is no development activity on Chandrayangutta to RGI Airport roads except the road widening works.

“The road was widened long ago, but it was neither levelled nor any road laid over the acquired portion. The highway is just a single road as it was in the past,” said a resident of Shaheen Nagar, Mohd Jahangir.

On the Chandrayangutta-Barkas stretch, 111 of the 135 properties have been acquired and demolished by the GHMC; the remaining road widening works, roughly four kilometres, were taken up by the other agencies.

“The Aramghar-Shamshabad road and the Meerpet-RCI-Pahadishareef were developed, while the Chandrayangutta-Pahadishareef road developmental works were ignored. The government is extending a step-motherly treatment to the residents of the colony who are suffering due to narrow and untidy roads,” said Mubeen Ahmed, another resident.

On the road at Shamshabad, flyovers have come up to ease traffic and beautification works have been taken up on the road. “At Errakunta and Pilli Dargah, there are regular traffic jams due to narrow roads. Garbage lies unattended at different points on the roads, and sweeping is not done on the roads,” complained a resident of Errakunta, Mohd Baquer.