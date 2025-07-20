15-yr-old jumps from fifth floor of school building in Miyapur, dies later

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a Class 10 student died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of his school building in Miyapur on Saturday, July 19.

The deceased was identified as 15-year-old Rizwan Ahmed, a resident of JNTU Nagar. The incident occurred at a private school in Madhavnagar colony.

According to the police, Rizwan suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to the injuries later.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Miyapur police inspector P Shiva Prasad said, “The incident occurred at 3:15 pm on Saturday. The child died while undergoing treatment at the hospital at 5:15 pm. A case of suicide has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).”

The inspector said that the reason for Rizwan’s suicide is yet to be known.

Earlier, a 20-year-old second-year student of Hussaini Alam Junior College allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the top of a building located in Nizam colony.