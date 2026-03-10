150 e-buses sanctioned to Telangana under PM e-bus scheme: Centre

Warangal was allotted 100 buses and Nizamabad 50 under the PM e-Bus Scheme, but the Centre said Telangana has not yet submitted proposals for supporting infrastructure.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th March 2026 6:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu announced that 150 electric buses have been sanctioned to Telangana under the Prime Minister’s e-Bus Service Scheme.

According to the minister, 100 buses have been allocated to Warangal and 50 to Nizamabad. He made this statement in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, March 9, while responding to a question raised by Congress member M Anil Kumar Yadav.

Sahu clarified that fund allocation under the scheme depends on proposals submitted by the State-level Steering Committee, particularly for the development of supporting infrastructure required for operating electric buses.

No proposals from Telangana govt on infra: Centre

He further noted that the central government has not yet received any proposals from the Telangana government regarding the development of the necessary infrastructure.

“The buses will be deployed on the ground only after the required civil and electrical infrastructure for their operation and maintenance is developed,” the minister said.

The PM e-Bus Service Scheme aims to promote clean public transportation and reduce urban pollution by supporting the introduction of electric buses in cities across India.

