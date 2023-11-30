152 cases of MCC violation filed in Hyderabad since campaign ended

Hyderabad: A report submitted by the District Election Officer (DEO) and Commissioner of GHMC, Hyderabad District, highlights several violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in various constituencies since the political campaign ended and Section 144 was imposed in view of elections.

Up to November 28, as many as 154 cases were recorded with the same number of FIRs lodged. In Old City, police have received two separate complaints regarding instances of voter intimidation and undue influence in the Yakutpura area. These complaints, filed by officers from the Rein Bazar Police Station, reveal a concerning pattern of electoral malpractice allegedly carried out by individuals with known criminal backgrounds.

In the first complaint, Yakutpura candidate Mohd Abdul Rawoof, 43, during the evening of November 29, 2023, was seen influencing and threatening the locals to vote for a specific political party, going as far as to exhibit the party’s symbol and allegedly offer money to woo voters. The complaint further states that Rawoof intimidated voters by issuing threats of physical harm.

In a parallel complaint on the same evening, AIMIM’s Sulaman Bin Hamza, 30, son of Hamza Bin Omer, also known as Zaffer Pahelwan from Yakutpura was accused of employing comparable tactics of voter intimidation and bribery.

The Flying Squad seized cash and other items totalling Rs 10,20,150.00 on the date of the report, contributing to a cumulative figure of Rs 5,05,85,620.00 since the poll code is in place. Seizures by police amount of Rs 54,03,586.00, making the progressive total an enormous Rs 87 crore.

FIRs filed against political parties and affiliated candidates also detail other violations such as misuse of vehicles, violations of the Loudspeaker Act, illegal meetings or speeches, inducements or gratifications to electors, a total of 183 cases recorded with 181 FIRs lodged, suggests the report.

Misuse of Vehicle (Beacon, Light, Flag):

Untill November 29, 6 FIRs were filed in Hyderabad.

Illegal meetings/speech etc. (without permission/speech promoting enmity hatred ill-will)

Until November 30, 118 cases of illegal meetings/speeches were filed with 12 cases filed on the last day.

Inducement/gratification to Electors/Cash, kind Distribution: