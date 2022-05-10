15L per episode: Meet highest paid contestant in history of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Mumbai: Colors TV’s adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is based on the American show Fear Factor, has received a lot of popularity over the years. Speaking about the format of the reality show that is hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, contestants have to perform daredevil stunts to reach the next level.

The audience are currently waiting for the show to begin its 12th season. KKK 12 is all set to go on floors soon as the makers are likely to begin the shoot from last week of May. Several popular celebrities from the industry have reportedly signed the dotted line to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi. They will be jetting off to the Cape Town, South Africa soon.

Apart from the show’s format, shoot location and stunts, one thing that is always the centre of discussion among fans is the contestants’ heft salaries. KKK has saw several well-known stars from telly ville taking part in the show.n Considering their popularities, it comes as a no surprise that they charge some handsome paycheque from the makers.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at who is the highest paid celebrity contestant in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Highest paid contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi history

Siasat.com did little research and found out that singer Rahul Vaidya, who took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 last year, is the highest paid contestant so far. He got paid Rs 15 lakhs per episode for his stint in the show. He was followed by actress Divyanka Tripathi of same season who took home Rs 10L per episode.

However, we will have to wait and see if any contestant in the upcoming eason will beat Rahul to become highest paid participant.

Just a couple of days ago, we informed you that Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha are going to receive the highest paycheques in KKK 12.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants List