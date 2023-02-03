16 illegal structures on Goa beaches demolished

On Friday action was taken against restaurants, shacks, hotels and other properties which have encroached on the government properties.

Panaji: Goa’s Tourism Department on Friday demolished 16 illegal structures that were erected on beaches at Anjuna in North district and at Colva in South district.

Sources from the Tourism Department said that the action against these illegal structures was taken after a demarcation survey was conducted by office of Settlement and Land Records.

In a bid to create better public spaces for the public, and to crack down on illegalities, the department had recently instituted a survey through the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records wherein the entire 105-km-long coastline of Goa is being surveyed to check for illegal encroachments in beach area an government property.

Sources said that the action will continue against the remaining illegal structures on other beach stretches of Goa in coming days.

