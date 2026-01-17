16 injured as stray dogs go on biting spree in Telangana’s Kamareddy

Hyderabad: At least 16 people, including children, were allegedly injured after stray dogs went on a biting spree in Ramareddy mandal of Kamareddy district, Telangana.

The incident occurred on January 14 on the main road when two-wheeler riders were suddenly attacked by two to three stray dogs.

Siasat.com spoke to officials at the Ramareddy Primary Health Center (PHC), where the injured people received treatment. “All victims suffered minor injuries. They have been vaccinated and discharged,” the PHC officer said.

Locals have expressed anger that, in spite of assurances made during the recently concluded sarpanch elections to curb the stray dog menace, no concrete steps have been taken.

500 stray dogs killed in two locations

Earlier in January, around 500 stray canines were allegedly killed in Kamareddy and Hanamkonda districts by elected representatives, including sarpanches, to “fulfill promises made to villagers” during the gram panchayat elections to curb the menace.

The dogs were mass poisoned and their carcasses were buried on the outskirts of villages, police said.