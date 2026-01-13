Telangana: Around 500 stray dogs killed in a week, FIR registered

The complainant accused the sarpanches of five villages of hiring one person to administer poisonous injections to stray dogs between January 6 and 11.

Image shows Two dogs lying close together on a concrete surface, resting in the shade beneath what appears to be a bench or platform.
Representational image

Hyderabad: After 300 stray dogs were allegedly poisoned to death in Hanamkonda district, Kamareddy’s Machareddy police station received a mass killing complaint of 200 more dogs on Monday, January 12.

The complaint was filed by Adulapuram Goutham, who works as an Animal Cruelty Prevention Manager at Stray Animal Foundation of India.

Goutham accused the sarpanches of five villages of hiring one person named Kishore Pandhey to administer poisonous injections to stray dogs between January 6 and 11.

He has named Bhavanipet, Palwancha, Faridpet, Wadi, and Bandarameshwarapally village sarpanches in his complaint.

Gautham alleged that during his visit to Bhavanipet village, he found dead bodies of dogs dumped at Peddacheruvu, behind the Yellamma Temple. Similar incidents have also been verified in the other villages, the complaint stated.

An FIR under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) read with section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 11(1)(a)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was lodged.

Around 300 stray dogs dead in Hanamkonda

During the same period, mass poisoning of stray dogs was reported from Shayampet and Arepalli villages of Hanamkonda.

A case was registered at the Shayampet police station based on a complaint from activists Adulapuram Goutham and Farzana Begum, and further investigation is underway.

