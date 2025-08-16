16 kg ganja found in car after accident near Hyderabad

Ganja was found after the driver dashed into a road divider at Nirmala Service Station.

Published: 16th August 2025 9:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Abdullapurmet police seized 16 kilograms of ganja from a car that met with an accident in Battasingaram on Friday night.

According to the police, the driver of the Maruti Swift Dzire car dashed into a road divider at Nirmala Service Station and on information, the police reached the spot.

On checking the car, the police found two packets containing ganja. The accused Bhukya Madhu, 33, a native of Mahbubabad, took the ganja from a person, Sadib, in Khanapuram Khammam and was on his way to Gokavaram in Rajhamundry when the car dashed into a road divider.

The police seized the ganja from the car and arrested Bhukya Madhu. A case is booked under the NDPS Act against him.

