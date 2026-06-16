16-month-old dies after falling into water bucket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 16-month-old girl died after falling into a bucket filled with water in Kanchanbagh on Monday, June 15, after she was allegedly left unattended.

The toddler, identified as Anayan, had reportedly soiled herself while playing. The girl’s mother, Habiba Unnisa, bathed her at 1 am and stepped away for some time. The girl’s uncle, Mohammed Mohsin, noticed Anayan submerged in water and rushed her to Niloufer Hospital, where the baby died while undergoing treatment.

Based on Habiba’s complaint, the Kanchanbagh Police registered a case.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kanchanbagh Station House Officer (SHO) Kamal Kumar said, “The girl accidentally fell into the bucket and died. A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).”