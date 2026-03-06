16 new OTT titles to add to your weekend watchlist

A fresh lineup of movies and series has arrived on OTT platforms, offering something for every kind of viewer this weekend

Published: 6th March 2026 6:53 pm IST
OTT releases
New OTT Titles for Your Weekend Watchlist

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and streaming platforms have brought a fresh lineup of movies and series for viewers to enjoy. From action-packed thrillers and emotional dramas to romantic stories and inspiring real-life journeys, several new titles have arrived on popular platforms this week. 

Major streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar are offering a diverse mix of content across languages and genres. If you are planning your weekend binge, here is a platform-wise list of the latest OTT releases currently available to stream.

Netflix

  • Vladimir
  • Boyfriend on Demand
  • Hello Bachhon
  • War Machine
  • With Love

Amazon Prime Video

  • Young Sherlock
  • Subedaar
  • Siren’s Kiss

ZEE5

  • Jab Khuli Kitaab
  • Gandhi Talks

SonyLIV

  • Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

JioHotstar

  • DTF St. Louis
  • Ted Season 2

Apple TV+

  • The Hunt

Sun NXT

  • Devagudi

ETV Win

  • Charitha Kamakshi

