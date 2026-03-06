16 new OTT titles to add to your weekend watchlist

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and streaming platforms have brought a fresh lineup of movies and series for viewers to enjoy. From action-packed thrillers and emotional dramas to romantic stories and inspiring real-life journeys, several new titles have arrived on popular platforms this week.
Major streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar are offering a diverse mix of content across languages and genres. If you are planning your weekend binge, here is a platform-wise list of the latest OTT releases currently available to stream.
Netflix
- Vladimir
- Boyfriend on Demand
- Hello Bachhon
- War Machine
- With Love
Amazon Prime Video
- Young Sherlock
- Subedaar
- Siren’s Kiss
ZEE5
- Jab Khuli Kitaab
- Gandhi Talks
SonyLIV
- Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate
JioHotstar
- DTF St. Louis
- Ted Season 2
Apple TV+
- The Hunt
Sun NXT
- Devagudi
ETV Win
- Charitha Kamakshi