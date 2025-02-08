16 school students fall ill after eating sambar in Telangana’s Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: As many as 16 students fell ill on Friday, February 7 after having sambar at a tribal welfare school in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district.

Out of these, four students who complained of stomach aches and vomiting were admitted to a local hospital. Their health condition is said to be stable. Following the incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao criticised the Telangana government over the increasing number of food poisoning cases in Telangana.

“Hundreds of food poisoning cases were being reported under the Congress rule. Though Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned the officials that the government would arrest those who provided contaminated food to students, there has been no action so far,” Rao said in a post on X.

In the recent past, there have been several cases of food poisoning at government schools in Telangana. In January this year, 23 students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential School at Sharmapuram in Karimnagar town were taken ill with stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming dinner.

Also Read 23 Telangana govt residential school students fall ill due to food poisoning

The students had cauliflower curry and sambar with rice for dinner. After showing symptoms of food poisoning, they were immediately shifted to the Karimnagar Government Hospital. Twenty children were discharged after they recovered.