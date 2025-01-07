23 Telangana govt residential school students fall ill due to food poisoning

Hyderabad: About 23 students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential School at Sharmapuram in Karimnagar town were taken ill with stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea on Monday night, after consuming dinner.

Karimnagar district collector Pamela Satpathy reportedly stated that all the students have been discharged and have recovered.

About 23 students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential School at Sharmapuram in Karimnagar town were taken ill with stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea on Monday night, after consuming dinner. Karimnagar district collector Pamela Satpathy reportedly stated that all the students… pic.twitter.com/slACeEfUiS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 7, 2025

The students had cauliflower curry and sambar with rice for dinner.

After showing symptoms of food poisoning, they were immediately shifted to the Karimnagar Government Hospital. Twenty children were sent back to the hostel after they had recovered from the symptoms.

Union minister for home affairs Bandi Sanjay called the collector on phone and inquired about the health of the students.

Other cases of food poisoning in Telangana schools

Rising food poisoning cases do not seem to slow down in Telangana. Several cases of food poisoning in government schools across the state have been reported in the last few months.

On December 19, about 33 students suffered food poisoning at a government school in Keesara, Medchal after having breakfast. The students reportedly had bondas and other oily food items, at Telangana Government Minority Residential School and Junior College, Nagaram Municipality.

Also Read 33 students suffer food poisoning at govt school in Telangana

A 16-year-old tribal student C Shailaja, who fell critically ill from food poisoning, died at the NIMS Hyderabad on November 25. She was a student at the Wankidi tribal Welfare School. She was one of the 63 hospitalised victims who fell ill after consuming dinner at the government-run tribal school in Kumrambheem Asifabad district on October 31.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha alleged that nearly 42 students have fallen victim to food poisoning in government schools since the Congress-led government took power in Telangana.