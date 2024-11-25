Telangana: Tribal victim of Wankidi school food poisoning dies after 25 days

Hyderabad: C Shailaja, the 16-year-old tribal student who fell critically ill from food poisoning, died at the NIMS Hyderabad on Monday, November 25. She was a student at the Wankidi tribal Welfare School.

She was one of the 63 hospitalised victims who fell ill after consuming dinner at the government-run tribal school in Kumrambheem Asifabad district on October 31.

Shailaja, along with two other female students, was initially admitted to a private hospital. However, with no recovery, the three students were shifted to Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad on November 5. During her stay at the private hospital, Shailaja suffered multiple episodes of diarrhoea.

While in NIMS, the other two students started recovering but Shailaja’s condition remained critical.

The child was suffering from kidney issues, lung infection and was on dialysis and ventilator support from November 5 to November 9.

On November 11, she was again put on a ventilator till her death on Monday.0

Her parents will take her body to their native in Dhabha village in Wankidi mandal of Asifabad district on Tuesday where the funeral will take place.

On Saturday, BRS leader K Kavitha visited the victims at NIMS Hyderabad and expressed her outrage over the situation. She alleged that since the Congress-led government took power in Telangana, 42 students have died from food poisoning in government schools—a shocking statistic equating to one death every 10 days. Kavitha blamed the poor quality of meals served in these schools for the tragic deaths.



