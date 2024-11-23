1 student in Telangana dies from food poisoning every 10 days: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha, on Saturday, November 23, alleged that on average, one student dies in 10 days from food poisoning in government-run schools in Telangana.

Kavitha was speaking after visiting the hospitalised students at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. She expressed sadness and disappointment on seeing children in a vegetative state on ventilator support, despite being hospitalised for two weeks.

Targeting the Congress-run state government, Kavitha alleged that so far, 42 students have lost their lives from food poisoning in government schools.

Stressing the need for governmental intervention, Kavitha urged chief minister Revanth Reddy to personally review the food quality in various gurukul and ashram schools.

“Gurukul schools provide education to children, hailing from Dalit and minority families, in the state. The chief minister should ensure quality food is provided at the schools,” she said.

60 students hospitalised in Asifabad

On October 31, 60 students from Wankidi tribal welfare school in Asifabad were hospitalized due to food poison from mid-day meals. Among them, two female tribal students Jyothika of Class 7 and Mahalaxmi of Class 6 were taken to a private hospital in Mancherial after their condition worsened.

As their condition further deteriorated, doctors referred them to NIMS hospital in Hyderabad. Based on their instructions, the district deputy director of the Tribal Welfare department shifted them to Hyderabad, where they remain critical.