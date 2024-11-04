Telangana: 2 girls critical after food poisoning at Asifabad school

Hyderabad: Two out of the 60 students from Wankidi tribal welfare school in Asifabad who were admitted to a government hospital due to food poisoning are critical and have been shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on October 31 following which the students were shifted to the government hospital. The two students, Jyothika of Class 7 and Mahalaxmi of Class 6 were taken to a private hospital in Mancherial after their condition worsened.

As their condition further deteriorated, the doctors referred them to NIMS hospital in Hyderabad. Based on their instructions, the district deputy director of the Tribal Welfare department shifted them to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, student leaders of several tribal bodies demanded the suspension of officials concerned over their alleged negligence in providing quality food and water to the students. Several food poisoning cases are being reported in residential schools across the erstwhile Kumurambheem Asifabad district, they alleged.

On Sunday, former Telangana health minister T Harish Rao criticised the Telangana government over alleged negligence of the health care system in the state. Rao claimed that the 60 students who fell ill were crammed into a room and were made to lie next to each other with their hands overlapping.