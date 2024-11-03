Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over students falling sick in Asifabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, November 3 alleged that the Congress-led Telangana government is “negligent” towards the health and well-being of students in the context of 60 students falling sick in Asifabad.

Rao took a dig at the government’s “Praja Palana” style governance as 60 students fell ill at the Vankidi Tribal Ashram High School in Komarambheem Asifabad.

The Siddipet MLA said that the ill students were crammed into a hospital ward. “Why didn’t the authorities try to provide better treatment to the students?” he asked.

Expressing concern over a particular student who is undergoing treatment on a ventilator, Rao asked who is responsible for the condition of that student.

In a post on X, the former Telangana health minister took a dig at chief minister, A Revanth Reddy alleging that the education department in Telangana has also deteriorated.

“The Education department is also under the chief minister. It is a shame that no effort is made to stop the reputation of Gurukuls which is deteriorating day by day,” he remarked.