Speed up admissions in new govt nursing colleges: Telangana Health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana state health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha instructed the officials to accelerate the admission process in the 15 newly established nursing colleges across the state.

The health minister stressed that the necessary infrastructure should be ready to provide facilities to the newly admitted students, especially for female students.

Minister Damodar outlined the timeframe in which the admission process should be completed and the classes get started, causing no delay in the academics for the students in the newly established colleges.

The state government had established 15 nursing colleges have been established adjacent to medical colleges in Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Kodangal, Andol, Komrambheem Asifabad, Medak, Quthbullapur, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Ramagundam, Maheswaram, Narsampet, and Yadadri Bhongir.

In the review meeting, minister Damodar was joined by Health secretary Christina Z. Chongthu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare R.V. Karnan and other high-ranking officers in the health and education departments.