Human skeletal remains found in locked Nampally house

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed at Nampally market on Monday afternoon, July 14, after skeletal remains of a human were found in a vacant house.

On Monday, a foul smell emanating from the house prompted some people to inform the police, suspecting foul play.

A police team broke the lock on the door of the house and found a human skeleton. Senior officials then rushed to the spot to check the details of the incident.

The local people told the police that the house owner stays abroad and the premises have been locked for more than five years. The police are yet to identify whether it belongs to a man or a woman.

The CLUES team visited and collected samples. Chandra Mohan, DCP (south west) visited the spot and enquired into the details. The police shifted the skeleton to the mortuary, where experts will examine it.