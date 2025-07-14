Hyderabad zoo welcomes two African serval cats

With the new addition, the zoo now has 195 species.

African Serval cats in Hyderabad Zoo
African Serval cats in Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad introduced two African serval cats for public display on Sunday, July 13.

The wild cats are two-year-olds. They have been released into the Small Cats enclosure.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr C Suvarna, informed that with the new addition, the zoo now has 195 species. “The breeding programme in the zoo is remarkable, and almost all the animal species are successfully bred in captivity,” he said.

Serval cats (Leptailurus serval) are wild cats from the African continent. They mostly prowl in inhabits grasslands, wetlands, moorlands and bamboo thickets. An adult serval cat can weigh up to 18 kgs. They are solitary carnivores and prey on rodents, birds, frogs and insects.

They can live upto 16 years in captivity.

