Hyderabad: 15-yr-old girl dies battling fire injuries, CMO blamed of inaction

Hyderabad: Shruti Gupta, a 15-year-old girl died on Saturday, November 2, from the injuries she sustained from a fire accident that occurred at her house in Chandanagar of Yakutpura in Hyderabad.

Her death drew criticism of inaction from the side of the Telangana government led by chief minister Revanth Reddy, in delivering medical assistance to the girl, who has been battling for her life since October 28.

With the death of Shruti Gupta, all three victims of the fire accident have lost their lives. Shruthi’s grandparents, Mohan Lal, 55 and his wife Usha, 50, were declared dead due to asphyxiation, on October 28.

The fire accident occurred in the house on Monday night, October 28, when Shruthi’s grandparents Mohan Lal and Usha were making Deepawali sweets, while sparks from the fireplace fell on firecrackers stored in the house near Yakutpura Railway Station, which led to the house rapidly getting engulfed in fire.

The elderly couple lost their lives after asphyxiating from the smoke before reaching the hospital, with Shruthi battling for her life for four days.

Telangana govt blamed of inaction

Chief minister Revanth Reddy and his office are drawing stern criticism over the issue, with accusations of slow response and inaction to provide urgent help to Shruti Gupta.

After days of reported inaction, the Chief minister’s office tweeted and promised medical help to Shruthi on November 2, hours after she lost her life. This has sparked outrage against the chief minister, with several remarking online that her life could have been saved if she was given timely medical care, with the state government’s intervention.

According to ex-corporator and Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, the injured girl was first hospitalised at Osmania General Hospital and due to lack of proper care, she was later shifted to Yashoda Hospital. At the private hospital, the family was asked to pay huge deposit amounts for her treatment, to the tune of Rs 2 lakh.

Amjed Ullah Khan said that the leader repeatedly tried to reach chief minister Revanth Reddy and the district collector, to provide help to the girl, for three days, but only got no response. The leader added that the leader and his followers arranged the money, and settled the bills at the private hospital.

Shruti’s family shifted her to Gandhi Hospital on the evening of November 1, while the girl had stopped responding to the medications. On November 2, after battling for life for 4 days, Shruthi died on Tuesday morning, November 2.

Meanwhile, on November 2, the Chief Minister’s office responded to an X post by a Congress activist, requesting him to look into the issue.