Video: Fire accident in Hyderabad claims lives of husband, wife in Yakutpura

Hyderabad: In a tragic fire accident in Hyderabad, a couple lost their lives after flames engulfed their residence in Yakutpura.
The incident occurred while Mohan Lal (55) and his wife, Usha (50), were cooking in the kitchen on the first floor of their building. The fire spread rapidly, igniting firecrackers that were stored for sale on the premises, intensifying the blaze.
In the incident, a 15-year-old girl Shruti also sustained serious injuries and was quickly transported to a private hospital, where she is currently receiving medical care.
In another fire accident that took place on Sunday night, a huge fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Abids area in Hyderabad.
There were no reports of any loss of life in the fire which broke out at the store at Boggalakunta. A woman, who was injured, was taken to a hospital.
Three fire engines doused the fire, which spread to an adjoining hotel. At least 10 two-wheelers were gutted in the mishap.