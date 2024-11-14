HM trasferred, 3 others suspended over food poisoning in Telangana school

Collector transferred headmaster and ANM, suspends chef and two outsourced workers

Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 14th November 2024 9:12 pm IST
Asifabad district collector initiates action against the staff of Wankidi Tribal Welfare Residential School after 64 students were taken ill due to food poisoning recently.

Hyderabad: The headmaster of Wankidi Tribal Welfare Residential School in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district was transferred, and three outsourced workers were suspended over negligence after 64 students fell ill due to food poisoning recently.

District collector Venkatesh Dhotre issued the suspension orders against chef Harikrishna and outsourced workers Kamala and Pentaiah, for not taking enough care during the preparation of the food.

The headmaster D Srinivas and ANM V Sevantha were reprimanded for not monitoring the health of the children effectively.

The decision was taken based on the report submitted by the inquiry committee on the incident.

