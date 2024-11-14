HM trasferred, 3 others suspended over food poisoning in Telangana school

Hyderabad: The headmaster of Wankidi Tribal Welfare Residential School in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district was transferred, and three outsourced workers were suspended over negligence after 64 students fell ill due to food poisoning recently.

District collector Venkatesh Dhotre issued the suspension orders against chef Harikrishna and outsourced workers Kamala and Pentaiah, for not taking enough care during the preparation of the food.

The headmaster D Srinivas and ANM V Sevantha were reprimanded for not monitoring the health of the children effectively.

The decision was taken based on the report submitted by the inquiry committee on the incident.