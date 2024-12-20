33 students suffer food poisoning at govt school in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 33 students suffered food poisoning at a government school in Keesara, Medchal after having breakfast on Thursday, December 19.

The students reportedly had bondas and other oily food items, at Telangana Government Minority Residential School and Junior College, Nagaram Municipality. As they complained of stomach aches and vomiting, they were taken to a government hospital in Ghatkesar.

Following the treatment, 15 of the students returned to the hostel while others continue to receive treatment at the hospital and are expected to recover soon.

In a video shared on social media, the mother of one of the students being treated at the hospital said, “I received a call from the college saying my daughter is ill and has been taken to the hospital. I am not sure, what she ate but she said she was unwell.”

Other cases of food poisoning in Telangana schools

This is the latest incident of food poisoning at a government school in Telangana. Several cases of food poisoning in government schools across the state have been reported in the last few months.

In November, 12 students from a government school in Mancherial fell ill and were admitted to hospital due to food poisoning. Following the incident, the school’s headmaster, D Madhav, was suspended.

The students were admitted to a hospital when they had food at the hostel attached to the school. Officials claimed that the students had a pickle brought from home. Samples of the food consumed by the students were gathered and sent to a laboratory for examination.

Mancherial collector Kumar Deepak visited the hospital and instructed the officials to extend quality medical services to the students. He requested the parents not to panic over the incident. He stated that steps were being taken to prevent food poisoning incidents at the hostels run by the government.

Similarly, on November 5, 16 students fell ill due to food poisoning at a government school in Wakindi, Asifabad district. According to a statement by ITDA Utnoor project officer, Khushbu stated that the remaining 252 students were found with no symptoms of sickness. They are however under constant monitoring by the health department.