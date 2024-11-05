Telangana: 16 Asifabad Gurukul students still in hospital after food poisoning

Hyderabad: A day after 78 children from Wankidi tribal welfare residential school were admitted to the hospitals for alleged food poisoning, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Utnoor informed that 62 children have been discharged while the remaining 16 are still under treatment.

In a statement to the media on Tuesday, November 5, ITDA Utnoor project officer Khushbu stated that the remaining 252 students were found with no symptoms of sickness. They are however under constant monitoring by the health department.

Also Read Telangana: 2 girls critical after food poisoning at Asifabad school

Don’t politicise issue: Seethakka to Harish Rao

Condemning Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao’s allegations against the state government on the food poisoning incident at Wankidi Gurukul hostel in the Kumaram Bheem of Asifabad district, women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) asked him not to politicise the issue.

In a statement to the media from Maharashtra on Tuesday, she said that she couldn’t go to visit the children lodged in the intensive care unit (ICU) at NIMS the previous day as the superintendent had advised against it for fear of spreading infections.

Seethakka said that the Telangana government had spent Rs 5 lakh for the medical expenditure of the affected children and all of them were currently recovering. She said that district collector D Venkatesh and ITDA Utnoor project officer Khushbu are constantly monitoring the healthcare provided to the affected students, by staying in constant touch with the hospital authorities where the students were being treated.

She claimed that when BRS was in power from Sircilla to Siddipet, “thousands” of children studying in residential Gurukuls used to get admitted to hospitals due to food poisoning and other issues, but BRS leaders never cared to even visit the ailing students back then.