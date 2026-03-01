16-year-old delivers still born at exam center in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old student reportedly gave birth to a still born at an exam center in Telangana’s Bhdradri- Kothagudem district on February 27.

The incident occurred in Palvancha area of Kothagudem when the student had come to write her exam. She sought permission from the invigilator to use the washroom and did not return for a long time.

When the college staff searched for her, the student appeared and couldn’t provide a convincing explanation for the delay.

Later, the housekeeping staff found a still born baby in the washroom and alerted the college management. During the preliminary inquiry, the invigilator stated that the girl had sought permission to use the washroom.

The college authorities informed the student’s parents regarding the incident. According to Palvancha police, the girl was under treatment and was not in a condition to provide details.

The police are yet to identify, who impregnated the girl, based on which a case will be registered.