London fire: Grieving Nizamabad parents donate son’s organs

Hyderabad: The organs of a 26-year-old student from Nizamabad, who was declared brain dead after sustaining severe injuries in a fire accident in London, were donated with the consent of his parents.

K Sai Sreekar, son of government teacher Kamineni Renuka and contract employee Anjaneya Prasad of Srinagar Colony in Nizamabad town, had travelled to London on February 4, 2024, to pursue an MS degree.

He completed his schooling in Nizamabad and pursued Intermediate and Engineering in Hyderabad before enrolling at a university in London, where he was also working part-time.

Gas leak triggered fire

He was staying with friends on the second floor of a residential building at Duppas Hill Terrace in Croydon. In the early hours of the 25th last month, a gas leak on the ground floor reportedly triggered a fire that spread to the upper floors.

Sreekar sustained severe burn injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Doctors declared him brain dead on Friday night, after which his parents agreed to donate his organs.

Organs transplanted into patients in need

Hospital authorities informed the family that his heart, liver and kidneys were transplanted into patients in need.

The family has sought assistance from Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind to expedite the repatriation of his body to India.