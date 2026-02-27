Nizamabad student dies in London fire that also killed his AP roommate

Hyderabad: An international student from Telangana’s Nizamabad town living in London, United Kingdom, passed away on Friday, February 27, after battling for life for three days after a fire raged in his rented house in Croydon.

Kamineni Sai Srikar, 26, along with his two roommates, was admitted to Croydon University Hospital after he sustained serious burn injuries in the fire.

His roommate, Ganti Abhishek, 28, a native of Peddapuram town of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh, succumbed to suffocation when the incident took place on Tuesday night, February 24. Srikar and another roommate had managed to escape the blaze, but the former couldn’t survive.

Abhishek’s parents were informed about his death by the UK Consulate in London on Wednesday, February 25. Just 6 months ago, he had gone home and returned to the country.

Abhishek’s father, Ganti Askar Rao, is serving as the Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association.

Both Srikar and Abhishek had moved to the UK to pursue their Master’s in Business Administration (MBA), and upon completion of their program, were working in London.

Srikar’s parents, Kamineni Anjaneya Prasad and Pokala Renuka, reside in Srinagar Colony of Nizamabad town. His mother works as a government school teacher.

The families of Srikar and Abhishek have been devastated by the loss of their sons, and requested the Indian Consulate officials to expedite the repatriation of their mortal remains back to their homeland as soon as possible.

The condition of their other roommate, who was also injured in the fire accident and has been undergoing treatment at the same hospital, was not yet known.

The images of the aftermath showed most part of the house in charred condition. The London Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire accident.