16-year-old girl dies after lorry hits bike on Hyderabad highway

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl died, and her mother suffered a fracture after a lorry hit their two-wheeler on the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway on Saturday, August 15.

The accident occurred at around 11.30 AM when the deceased, Shravani, was travelling with her parents, Uma and Suresh, on their two-wheeler. The family resides in Warasiguda and was on its way to its native place in Warangal for a function, an official from Ghatkesar Police Station told Siasat.com.

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The father was able to escape without injury, while the mother suffered a fractured hand. The lorry driver was beaten up by passersby and was handed over to the police. He is currently being questioned.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and will be determined after reviewing the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, police said. A case of accidental death has been registered.