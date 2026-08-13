Lorry hits parked bus on highway in Nizamabad, two killed

A private bus travelling from Maharashtra suffered a flat tire on National Highway 44 near the Govindpet bridge in Armoor mandal and was parked on the side.

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Lorry hits parked bus on highway in Nizamabad, two killed
Lorry hits parked bus on highway in Nizamabad, two killed

Hyderabad: Two devotees from Maharashtra’s Nanded district who were on their way for the darshan of a spiritual leader in Hyderabad were killed in a road accident in Nizamabad on Thursday, August 13.

According to the police, a private bus travelling from Maharashtra suffered a flat tire on National Highway 44 near the Govindpet bridge in Armoor mandal and was parked on the side.

Some of the passengers got down and sat on a divider while the bus was getting repaired. At this time, a lorry came speeding in and rammed the bus from behind.

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This caused the parked bus to move forward and hit people sitting near the divider. Two women, Sujatha (54) and Madhavi (47) were killed instantly while two other passengers, Sunitha and Chittakka were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital.

The lorry driver reportedly fled from the scene. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

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