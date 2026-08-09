40 injured in Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus accident in Andhra

Hyderabad: As many as 40 passengers on board a Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus were injured after it hit a truck in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh early Sunday morning, August 9.

The accident occurred near Pogururu bridge National Highway 44. The Volvo bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

Both vehicles fell off the bridge due to the impact. A video shared on social media showed trapped passengers screming for help. The truck is seen lying crushed.

As many as 40 passengers on board a Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus were injured after it hit a truck in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, August 9



The accident occurred in Pogurur, Pamidi mandal of Anantapur district, where the Volvo bus fell off the bridge after the collision. A video shared… pic.twitter.com/o90aCXwk9w — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 9, 2026

Locals and police rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. Speaking to Siasat.com, Mamidi Police said, “The accident occurred at 4 am. Both drivers are safe, but three people are critically injured.”

A case of causing injury through rash and negligent driving has been registered under Section 125 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).