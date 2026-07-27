Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus rams truck in Gadwal, passengers safe

According to reports, 40 passengers were in the bus at the time of the accident.

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The front portion of the bus is damaged due to an accident in Gadwal
The front portion of the bus was damaged in the accident in Gadwal

Hyderabad: A private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru rammed a truck in the Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana early on Monday, July 27. All passengers are safe.

According to reports, 40 passengers were in the bus at the time of the accident. Speaking to Siasat.com, Gadwal Superintendent of Police Srinivas said, “The accident occurred at 2 AM when the bus tried to overtake the truck. The front portion of the bus was damaged due to the collision.”

The SP said that a case of rash and negligent driving was registered under 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Subhan Bakery

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