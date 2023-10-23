16-yr-old Iranian girl Armita Geravand is ‘brain dead’, says Iranian media

On Sunday, October 1, Armita Garawand sustained 'severe injuries' following assault by female morality police officers on the Tehran subway for not wearing headscarf.

Sakina Fatima | Updated: 23rd October 2023 6:17 pm IST
Armita Garawand (Photo: X)

Tehran: A 16-year-old Iranian schoolgirl, who fell into a coma after she was allegedly assaulted by morality police for not wearing a headscarf, is said to be ‘brain dead’, Iranian media reported.

On Sunday, October 1, Armita Garawand sustained ‘severe injuries’ following an assault by female morality police officers on the Tehran subway. She later fell unconscious after entering a metro train.

The authorities claim Garawand fainted due to a drop in blood pressure and deny any altercation between her and passengers or staff on the metro.

She is being treated at Tehran’s Fajr Hospital under tight security.

“Follow-ups on the latest health condition of Armita Geravand indicate that her condition of being brain dead seems certain despite the efforts of the medical staff,” Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, October 22.

The incident comes just over a year after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of the morality police on September 16, 2022.

Amini’s death sparked nationwide protests, marking the most significant challenge to Iran’s rulers since 1979’s monarchy overthrow.

