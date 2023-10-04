16-yr-old Iranian girl in coma after ‘assault’ by morality police

Tehran: A 16-year-old Iranian schoolgirl is reported to be in a coma at Fajr Hospital after being assaulted by morality police officers on the Tehran subway.
According to Iranwire and Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, Armita Garawand was assaulted by female officers from the country’s morality police after refusing to wear the Islamic headscarf or hijab.
Garawand, who is from the Kurdish city of Kermanshah in western Iran, reportedly sustained a head injury after being apprehended by morality police agents at the Shohada metro station in Tehran on Sunday, October 1.
Her family has been prevented from visiting her at the hospital, Hengaw said.
Footage circulated on social media platforms showed a girl being carried off a train by other girls at a metro station and placed on the platform, where she remained seemingly unconscious.
Authorities claim that she fainted due to low blood pressure.
The incident comes just over a year after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of the morality police.
Amini’s death sparked nationwide protests, marking the most significant challenge to Iran’s rulers since 1979’s monarchy overthrow.