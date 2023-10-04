16-yr-old Iranian girl in coma after ‘assault’ by morality police

Tehran: A 16-year-old Iranian schoolgirl is reported to be in a coma at Fajr Hospital after being assaulted by morality police officers on the Tehran subway.

According to Iranwire and Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, Armita Garawand was assaulted by female officers from the country’s morality police after refusing to wear the Islamic headscarf or hijab.

Garawand, who is from the Kurdish city of Kermanshah in western Iran, reportedly sustained a head injury after being apprehended by morality police agents at the Shohada metro station in Tehran on Sunday, October 1.

A Photo of #ArmitaGarawand,

a 16-year-old girl and a victim of not observing hijab rules in the Tehran Metro’s ‘Shohada’ station.

According to the latest information, she is still in a coma at the ‘Fajr’ Air Force Hospital.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, Armita…

دو منبع مستقل در گفت‌وگو با «ایران‌وایر» تایید کردند که دانش‌آموز دختر ۱۶ ساله در کما به سر می‌برد. رسانه‌ها پیش از این از درگیری در مترو بر سر حجاب خبر داده بودند. منابع «ایران‌وایر» گفته‌اند این دختر با علایم ضربه به سر توسط اورژانس شهرداری تهران به بیمارستان منتقل شده است.… pic.twitter.com/PE65qKeFgh — ایران وایر (@iranwire) October 2, 2023

Her family has been prevented from visiting her at the hospital, Hengaw said.

Footage circulated on social media platforms showed a girl being carried off a train by other girls at a metro station and placed on the platform, where she remained seemingly unconscious.

١. در فیلمی که به تازگی خبرگزاری حکومتی ایرنا از قبل و بعد بی‌هوش شدن #آرمیتا_گراوند در مترو منتشر کرده، نکاتی وجود دارد که در این جا به این نکات اشاره خواهیم کرد. pic.twitter.com/aAnXpe1HYl — فرایاد (@farAyad_) October 3, 2023

A photograph of #ArmitaGarawand in the special care department of the hospital reveals that her state of consciousness remains unchanged. The area of Fajr Hospital, especially the special care department, is under tight security control.

Authorities claim that she fainted due to low blood pressure.

The incident comes just over a year after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of the morality police.

Amini’s death sparked nationwide protests, marking the most significant challenge to Iran’s rulers since 1979’s monarchy overthrow.