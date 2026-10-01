160 Youth Congress, SFI activists booked over violence

Major violence was reported on Wednesday night after KSU/Youth Congress activists took out a protest march against the Union government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar here.

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Thiruvananthapuram: Two separate cases were registered on Thursday, October 1, against KSU/Youth Congress and SFI/DYFI activists following a clash in the Palayam area in the state capital, police said.

Major violence was reported on Wednesday night after KSU/Youth Congress activists took out a protest march against the Union government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar here.

However, a clash erupted when the protest march reached near the Keralam University hostel, police said.

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Youth Congress/KSU activists alleged that stones were pelted at the march from the hostel, officials said.

Meanwhile, SFI/DYFI activists alleged that protesters threw fire torchlights towards the hostel inmates, police said.

The violence led to police intervention and a lathi charge at the hostel and outside.

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Museum police registered a case against 80 Youth Congress/KSU activists, including Nemom Shajeer, Gopy Nayyar, Sayedali Kaippadi, Syamlal and Abhijith.

Police also registered a case against 80 SFI/DYFI activists, including Venu, Sreekumar, Denny, Aswin and Adithyan.

The cases were registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Kerala Police Act, Kerala Public Way Restriction of Assemblies and Procession Act, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Police said the accused would be summoned and arrested as the offences charged against them are non-bailable.

SFI has announced a statewide protest at educational institutions on Thursday.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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