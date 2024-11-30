16L jobs projected in Telangana by 2030: CII report

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosted the Edu Summit on Friday, advocating for enhanced collaboration between industry and academia.

During the event, panellists, including the chairman of TGCHE, urged colleges to establish centres of excellence on their campuses and to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with industry partners to facilitate student placements.

A report released by CII in collaboration with EY highlighted that 16 lakh jobs are projected in Telangana by 2030.

The report emphasizes the necessity for improved coordination among stakeholders, timely updates to educational curricula, and the involvement of institutions such as the Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge and Young India Skills University to cultivate a workforce ready for industry demands.

Titled “Bridging the Gap: Integrating Skilling into Telangana’s Education System,” the report outlines both the potential of the state and the urgent requirement for a skilled workforce to meet this growing demand.

Sriram Venkatesh, chairman of TGCHE, stated, “A dynamic and responsive curriculum is essential to ensure that education remains relevant, effective, and aligned with the latest pedagogical practices.”

Telangana is currently grappling with a rising urban unemployment rate, with many young graduates finding themselves in low-wage jobs due to a lack of industry-relevant skills.

In response, the state is transitioning towards a skill-centric education model. This initiative includes introducing vocational training from Class 6, integrating skill-based education into 30% of traditional curricula, and emphasizing both technology and soft skills development, as highlighted in a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) released on Friday.

Sai Prasad, chairman of CII-Telangana, emphasized the importance of creating an ecosystem that supports sustainable growth through a multi-faceted approach, particularly by enhancing collaboration between industry and academia.

He noted that one of the key strategies is to make industry internships mandatory not only for students but also for faculty members.

This approach aims to align educators more closely with industry trends, thereby improving their teaching methods and better preparing students for the workforce.

The state is looking to countries such as Germany, Japan, and Australia, which have successfully integrated vocational training systems into their economies, as models for sustainable growth and workforce readiness.

The report, prepared in collaboration with EY Parthenon, outlines emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in education, stressing the need to incorporate vocational training and skills aligned with industry requirements into the curriculum.